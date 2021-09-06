But two problems come to mind when looking at this large capital allocation. First, it’ll take two to three years for those factories to come on stream, by which time the current shortage will be ameliorated, with a drop in prices a likely result. China’s lack of self-sufficiency in the equipment, materials and software required to build chips will further complicate capacity expansion.Second, China’s dream isn’t to be a global powerhouse in components that brush water off your car. It wants to design and make the chips that drive a vehicle autonomously. In June, Beijing anointed Vice Premier Liu He to be its new chip czar, in a move that highlights just how seriously President Xi Jinping takes the task of creating a leading semiconductor sector at home. Despite pumping at least $51 billion into two separate funds since 2014 to help domestic players catch up with overseas rivals, there’s been little progress in closing the gap.For that you need engineers to be focused on leading-edge and niche products that sell for hundreds of dollars, not mass-market components that go for pennies. Chinese EV player Xpeng Inc., for example, uses artificial intelligence chips from U.S. designer Nvidia Corp. that sell for up to $999 apiece, while parts that control a car’s display cost $1. TSMC makes Nvidia’s best semiconductors; SMIC produces items like screen controllers, among other less-advanced products.