The bidders have acceptances covering some 85% of the shares, but they have made the offer conditional on getting to 90%. At that level, Swedish law allows them to squeeze out the last minority shareholders. And having full control is usually key to getting the best financing terms. On Tuesday, the group pushed back the deadline for acceptances from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1. It also said it wouldn’t lower the acceptance hurdle. The message to the stragglers here is stark: Hurry up and tender your shares, and you’ll have the money in your account in December.