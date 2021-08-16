Why should an Australian airport be worth so much more than its peers? One factor, of course, is that the country’s infrastructure often changes hands on multiples that seem excessive by international standards. That, however, is normally not the result of any innate superiority of the assets so much as the fact that many of the transactions have been privatizations in which the government has offered excessively generous terms to the buyers. That’s not the case here: Sydney Airport has been a public company for decades, and the terms of its contracts with the government won’t change in any way as a result of the planned takeover.