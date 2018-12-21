U.S. equities sank for a third consecutive week, with heavy selling in tech shares pushing the Nasdaq into a bear market.

The S&P 500 fell 7.1 percent during the five days through Friday, its worst week in more than seven years. The gauge is down 18 percent from the all-time high. The Nasdaq 100 index dropped 8.3 percent, pushing its decline from the record in August past 20 percent, a threshold that defines a bear market. The Dow Jones fell 6.9 percent to 22,445.

There’s no shortage of catalysts to blame for the equity sell-off. Bulls are lamenting everything from the Federal Reserve’s moves on interest rates to the U.S.-China trade war and signs of a global economic slowdown.

All 11 major industry groups in the S&P 500 declined. Energy stocks were the worst performers, dropping 9 percent as West Texas Intermediate crude sank below $50 a barrel.

Megacap tech stocks Facebook and Amazon.com were among the Nadsaq’s biggest decliners, each falling more than 13 percent. (Amazon CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos owns The Washington Post.) All 30 members of the Dow ended the week lower. Walgreens Boots Alliance fell the most, tumbling 15 percent as mediocre quarterly results and a cost-cutting plan raised concerns about long-term growth.

The Treasury will sell $3 billion of three-month bills and $36 billion of six-month bills Monday. They yielded 2.43 percent and 2.55 percent in when-issued trading.