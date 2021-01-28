By Associated PressJan. 28, 2021 at 9:12 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — An experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection in late-stage UK, South Africa studies.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy