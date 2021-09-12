But that advance hasn’t revolutionized medicine, a blood-testing fantasy promoted as science by Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, who went on trial this week for wire fraud and conspiracy. Here’s how she put her vision in a 2014 TED talk: “We see a world in which every person has access to actionable health information at the time it matters. A world in which no one has to say, ‘If only I’d known sooner,’ a world in which no one has to say goodbye too soon.”