The debt ceiling is one of those perennial issues in US politics that occasionally rises to a major concern. The ceiling has been raised, suspended or adjusted 28 times since 1993, usually with little drama. But there were major fights in 1995, 2011 and 2013 that led to extended government shutdowns and concern the US would default on its debt obligations. If the Republicans gain control of Congress in the November midterm elections, some people predict another fight over the debt ceiling in early 2023. Financial markets quickly shrugged off the effects of previous battles, but this time might be different.

The fundamental issue is that Congress loves spending and tax cuts, but dislikes debt. That leads to conflicting legislation: spending and tax bills inconsistent with the debt limits it sets. This is not a Democrat versus Republican issue. Democrats from fiscally liberal places can get re-elected without worrying about debt, and Republicans from fiscally conservative places will never lose elections by opposing debt. It’s centrists in both parties who need votes from both fiscal liberals and conservatives. These are people who want more money from the government and people concerned about preserving the value of the money they already have. Moderate and conservative Democrats don’t want to be seen as reckless spenders forcing debt increases without bipartisan support, and moderate and liberal Republicans don’t want to be blamed for government shutdowns and market instability.

The usual assumption is that the center will hold. The ceiling (currently about $31.4 trillion, leaving $300 billion of headroom for borrowing) will eventually be raised or some other workaround will be found, but fiscal conservatives will extract some concessions to reduce spending or tighten budget rules. However, the previous debt ceiling fights took place in good economic times, with rising stock prices and low inflation. Republicans emboldened by election success from criticizing Democratic spending may feel they hold a winning hand to force rollback of expensive Biden administration policies — getting credit for easing inflation and protecting the credit of the US while showing the Democrats to be ineffectual.

I’m no political analyst, so I have nothing more to say about that. My topic is the likely market reaction if there is a bruising fight. Will the possibility of default send the US dollar and bond market into meltdowns as nearly happened (and may still happen) in the UK? Or will increased fiscal discipline in the US stabilize markets?

One clue is that Treasury bill rates from mid-January 2023 to mid-April are as much as 0.5% higher than you would expect given earlier and later maturities. In other words, investors appear to be shunning these bills. This is the likely time period for a debt ceiling fight, although there are other possible reasons for the hump in the yield curve. Taken at face value it suggests investors are preparing for a significant possibility of major disruptions, but not permanent damage. We’ll learn more about this when the November election results are known.

Any debt ceiling fight, or even talk of fight, will send short-term Treasury rates up, and bring other short-term rates denominated in dollars higher as well while pushing down the value of the dollar. It will raise credit fears in the economy. It could feed inflation by encouraging people to spend dollars rather than hold them and make foreign goods more expensive. It could slow the economy by creating fear and depressing stock prices.

The worst outcomes are a loss for fiscal conservatives, blunting their future power, or a dysfunctional agreement that only further complicates matters and guarantees bigger future fights and continuing instability. This could lead to permanently higher government borrowing costs, less faith in the dollar and US credit, and increasing debt with weaker controls. This could send the US down the path the UK might have narrowly avoided.

The best outcome, at least for bond markets, would be an agreement on a rational budget process with fiscal controls that allow Congress to choose and manage the level of debt, and only allowing spending and tax legislation consistent with the chosen level of debt. The market is less concerned with the level of debt than whether it is controlled, and whether it could be reduced if necessary. If the US has the willingness to service debt, no one doubts it has the ability. Of course, a perfect solution is unlikely.

The stakes will be much higher in 2023 than in previous debt ceiling fights. Debt and deficits are much larger. True, the fiscal 2022 deficit was half the size of 2021, but it was equal to the largest non-Covid deficit in history, which was the financial crisis year of 2009. Moreover, projected future deficits and debt, not to mention the unfunded fiscal gap (mainly Medicare), are much higher than conventional ideas of fiscal prudence allowed. The economy is at least arguably in recession, stocks are in a bear market and inflation is high. If the situation is the same or worse in early 2023, we could be close to economic crisis even without Congressional brawling.

Crisis tends to bring out the best and worst in people. It could provide the energy for long-needed reforms, or the excuse for damaging brinksmanship. I’m an optimist in that I think the economy is likely to get better on its own, the midterm results will be mixed enough to discourage grandstanding on either side and Congress will chose sanity over mutually assured destruction. I am an optimist because I prefer being happy to being scared, not because I have strong reason to hope.

Aaron Brown is a former managing director and head of financial market research at AQR Capital Management. He is author of "The Poker Face of Wall Street."

