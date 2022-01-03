But there’s one option that could serve both Italy and Europe just as well: Draghi stays on as prime minister to the end of his government’s term in 2023, drives through the reforms and makes sure Italy spends the EU’s pandemic rescue funds effectively. After that, he can be off the Italian political hook because the job of President of the European Commission will be available in 2024, when Ursula von der Leyen’s term is over. It’s an executive role that’s arguably more suited to his ambition, clout and vision of a more integrated Europe. And he’d still be a year younger than Joe Biden when he became U.S. president.