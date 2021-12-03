While it was far messier than expected, the November jobs report is unlikely to cause the Federal Reserve to rethink accelerating the pace of its tapering after its meeting later this month. The reaction in the U.S. Treasury market reflects this reality: Initially, yields fell after the miss on nonfarm payrolls but promptly reversed course as traders digested the stark contrast between the two surveys, with two-year yields reaching the highest since March 2020. And as Neil Dutta of Renaissance Macro Research was quick to point out, Fed officials themselves periodically forecast the unemployment rate, not changes in nonfarm payrolls. In September, no official saw the jobless rate falling below 4.5% by the end of the year. By that measure, the labor-market recovery is ahead of schedule in their eyes.