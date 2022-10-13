Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

If you’re looking for a symbol of the state of Russia-China relations, it’s floating in the waters of Hong Kong. Whatever reservations Chinese leader Xi Jinping may have expressed about the course of the war in Ukraine, the arrival of a Russian oligarch’s $500 million superyacht — and the city government’s refusal to impound it — are a 10,000-ton display of just how relaxed Beijing is about its Moscow associations.

The 465-foot Nord, reported to be owned by Alexey Mordashov, moored in Hong Kong last week, setting off a quasi-legalistic spat between the US and city authorities. Mordashov, the largest shareholder in steelmaker Severstal PJSC, has been sanctioned by the European Union, UK and US over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. A State Department spokesman said Hong Kong’s reputation as a financial center “depends on adherence to international laws and standards.” In response, the city’s government said it fully enforces United Nations sanctions and has no “legal authority to take action on unilateral sanctions imposed by other jurisdictions.”

This isn’t a legal issue, needless to say. It’s all about geopolitics. The Hong Kong government’s protestations that its hands are legally tied look flimsy. Authorities may have no obligation to act on the Russia sanctions, but if they wanted a reason, you can be sure they’d find one. Tyler Kustra, an assistant professor of politics at the University of Nottingham who researches economic sanctions, compares the situation to the scene in Casablanca when police captain Claude Rains initially balks at closing Humphrey Bogart’s cafe and casino because he has no excuse. Told to find one, he swiftly orders everyone out — on the grounds that gambling is taking place there.

It’s hard to imagine that the handlers of the Nord sailed for Hong Kong from Vladivostok without at least a tacit signal from the territory that it wouldn’t attempt to seize the vessel. And it is similarly difficult to conceive that Beijing didn’t have a hand in that assurance. Hong Kong is nominally a special administrative region with a high degree of autonomy, but China has significantly increased its control over the city in the past two years. In any case, defense and foreign affairs are matters for the central government; such a politically sensitive visit would presumably come under that rubric.

Washington’s complaints also undermine the suggestion that this is a question of international law. Warning Hong Kong of the damage to its reputation is weak tea. If the US had a bigger stick to wave, it would surely be brandishing it. After all, the city has already done much to sully its image as an open, liberal business and financial hub — to the extent that some of its leading officials, including Chief Executive John Lee, have been sanctioned personally by the US for their role in eroding freedoms supposedly guaranteed under the terms of the former British colony’s return to China in 1997.

Those measures are potent. Lee’s predecessor, Carrie Lam, was also sanctioned, with the result that no bank in Hong Kong was willing to deal with her — even mainland Chinese ones. In a 2020 interview, Lam bemoaned the fact that she had to take her salary in cash, leaving her with piles of currency at home. Such is the power of the threat to cut financial institutions off from the dollar system.

With the yacht out of reach, this is where any retaliation from the US and Europe is likely to be felt: against companies and individuals that provide services to the Russian vessel or its entourage during their stay. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last month that the region will step up a crackdown on people who try to circumvent sanctions. Such admonishments may mean little to those who operate only locally; cross-border financial companies will take note.

Action against Hong Kong itself over a single vessel is unlikely. As Kustra points out, the US and Europe are much more concerned with preventing the flow of arms or other sensitive materials that would help Russia’s war effort. Sanctioning luxury yachts makes life difficult for tycoons who have enabled Putin and benefited from his rule, but it’s a relative sideshow.

The questions remain: Why now, and what is the advantage for a trading hub like Hong Kong in provoking the ire of two such big markets (assuming it had any choice)? There is necessity on both sides. Hong Kong could do with an influx of high-net-worth individuals and capital. The city’s population fell by a record in the year through June, the main stock index is back to 1997 pre-crash levels, and property prices are trending down. For super-rich seaborne Russians, the city adds another destination to a shrinking list of safe harbors — one with everything the modern oligarch could want, from world-class restaurants to a temperate climate. It certainly beats winters in Vladivostok.

An unholy alliance? Like Bogart in Casablanca, Hong Kong and Russia are more likely to view it as the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

