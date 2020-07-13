Tesla Inc., down $47.59 to $1,497.06.

The electric vehicle maker cut the starting price of its Model Y SUV, according to media reports.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., down 34 cents to $4.26.

The movie theater chain announced a restructuring deal that will provide $300 million in financing.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc., down 11 cents to $5.59.

The satellite radio company is buying E.W. Scripps’ podcast unit Stitcher.

Benefytt Technologies Inc., up $8.43 to $30.80.

The health insurance technology company is being bought by Madison Dearborn Partners.

Quest Diagnostics Inc., up $2.32 to $119.14.

The nationwide chain of clinical labs gave investors an encouraging second-quarter profit and revenue forecast.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.38 to $35.21.

Two of the drug company’s potential coronavirus vaccines were given a “fast-track” designation by the U.S. government.

