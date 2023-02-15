Analog Devices: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WILMINGTON, Mass. — WILMINGTON, Mass. — Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $961.5 million. The Wilmington, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.88 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.75 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.59 per share.

The semiconductor maker posted revenue of $3.25 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Analog Devices expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.65 to $2.85. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.50.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.11 billion.

Analog Devices shares have increased 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 8%. The stock has risen 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADI

