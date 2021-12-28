From the Year Behind Us:
The Return of Empty Shelves and Panic Buying: Supply chain issues are leaving supermarket shelves empty. Shoppers might yet make things worse. Rising prices and patchy availability of some products mean it’s only a matter of time before people start purchasing in bulk again — this time to avoid future sticker shock.
I’ll Have a Side of Gucci With My Common Prosperity, Please: Common prosperity — the policy directive du jour of President Xi Jinping — won’t banish luxury goods from Chinese malls. But it will usher in a new era where watches are encrusted with fewer diamonds and logos no longer embellish jackets and jewelry.
Rich Millennials Are Splashing Millions on Crypto Art: The pandemic hit the art world hard. But an influx of young, tech-savvy collectors has kept the market buzzing. What are they interested in? Everything from from Beeple to Banksy to Botticelli.
Unilever Must Look Mighty Tasty to Activist Hedge Funds: Breaking up the consumer products conglomerate could be more valuable than keeping its unwieldy portfolio of food, beauty and home brands together. Activist investors have a European target hiding in plain sight.
Victoria’s Secret Stakes $5 Billion on a Future With No Angels: America’s biggest lingerie retailer has a bold new look. Out go the supermodel Angels; in comes the VS Collective, a group of women, including Megan Rapinoe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recognized for their accomplishments and opinions. But will the new approach actually sell bras?
