Governments, consumer internet behemoths, large banks and fintech firms will compete fiercely next year to bring our cashless future a little closer — with Asia at the epicenter of innovation. In China, where authorities are increasingly uneasy with the domestic private sector’s control on citizens’ data, the state will seek to reassert its might: The Beijing Winter Olympics will be the perfect opportunity for the central bank to show off its brand-new digital money, the e-CNY. In India, Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp will fight a pitched battle against Walmart Inc.’s PhonePe and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Pay, for a chunk of the country’s fast-growing market for mobile app-based payments. Even tiny, landlocked Bhutan will experiment with paperless cash.