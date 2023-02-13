Angi: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Monday reported a loss of $53.3 million in its fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 7 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $441.5 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $443.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $128.5 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.89 billion.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $2.66. A year ago, they were trading at $8.61.

