Annaly: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $888.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $798.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $135.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.73 billion, or $3.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.47 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NLY

