The core of the problem isn’t Erdogan’s detestation of high interest rates, well known as that loathing is. The president appears to believe that fundamental aspects of economic and financial life can be controlled merely by shuffling personnel. Go one way this week, another route in six months time. While policy needs to be flexible and plenty of central banks have delivered U-turns over the years, Turkey swings between fighting inflation and stoking it with disturbing regularity. Governor Sahap Kavcioglu was appointed in March, accompanied by widespread expectations he would undo the rate hikes presided over by his sacked predecessor, Naci Agbal, which had so angered Erdogan. Agbal himself had the job for only a few months and was — ironically — thought to have a mandate to crush inflation, which necessitated much tighter policy.