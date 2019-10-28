Last month, private equity firm Blackstone bought $5.9 billion in commercial real estate from Colony Capital.

“As retailers continue to shorten delivery times and expand their last mile footprints, we believe warehouses in dense population centers will continue to experience outsized demand growth,” Nadeem Meghji, head of real estate Americas at Blackstone, said at the time.

Prologis, based in San Francisco, plans to sell off some assets including office properties. The companies expect immediate cost synergies of $120 million and another $60 million annually.

Shareholders of Liberty, based in Wayne, Pennsylvania, will receive about two-thirds of a share of Prologis for each Liberty share held. The deal, announced Sunday, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

