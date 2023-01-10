Another round of Coinbase job cuts, 20% of workforce let go

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coinbase is cutting approximately 20% of its workforce, or about 950 jobs, in a second round of layoffs in less than a year. The company cited economic conditions that have adversely impacted cryptocurrency. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The cryptocurrency trading platform announced the elimination of 1,100 jobs in June, or approximately 18% of its global workforce, in a first round of cuts.

Coinbase Global said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that layoffs are part of its restructuring plan, which it expects to complete by the second quarter.

The company anticipates about $149 million to $163 million in total restructuring costs, including approximately $58 million to $68 million in charges related to employee severance and other termination benefits.

Coinbase is a remote-first company that was founded in 2012 and has no headquarters. It went public in April 2021 by listing its stock directly and skipping the traditional process of hiring underwriters.

GiftOutline Gift Article