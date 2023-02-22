Ansys: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $257.9 million. On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.95. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.09 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.79 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $694.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $694.7 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $523.7 million, or $5.99 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ansys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.53 to $1.71. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.95.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $482.5 million to $507.5 million for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $671.6 million.

Ansys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.34 to $8.86 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.32 billion.

Ansys shares have increased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $266.78, a fall of 12% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANSS

GiftOutline Gift Article