Anterix: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 66 cents per share.

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $578,000 in the period.

Anterix shares have risen 8.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $34.92, a decrease of 37% in the last 12 months.