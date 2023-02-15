Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DENVER — DENVER — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $730.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

For the year, the company reported net income of $1.9 billion, or $5.77 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.14 billion.

Antero Resources shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.91, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.

