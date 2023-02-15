Antero Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Antero Resources Corp. (AR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $730.3 million.
The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.
For the year, the company reported net income of $1.9 billion, or $5.77 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $7.14 billion.
Antero Resources shares have declined roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.91, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.
