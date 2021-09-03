Gaming platform sensation Roblox Corp.’s digital Lego-style worlds clearly inspire fun and creativity. But its creator economy is also inextricably tied to the labor of under-13s (54% of users) and developers who receive a nominal 25% cut for their efforts. The firm has pointed to hundreds of developers who earn over $85,000 a year from their work, yet it’s still unnerving to see one disillusioned 11-year-old take to YouTube to say people are being “lied to” about how easy it is to be successful on the platform.