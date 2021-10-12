Meanwhile, the return to schools and offices seems to be weighing on digital retail too. More spending is going toward transport and lunches, not to mention entertainment. (After the price of seeing “No Time to Die” at the cinema and a few drinks out, there’s less leftover for that tweed suit or Mac eyeshadow palette.) Asos’s 20-something customers have far more ways to splash their cash than they did in 2020, when online stores were the main way they could shop.