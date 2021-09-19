While a ticket to the Met Gala costs $35,000, for tax purposes it is not the equivalent of buying floor seats to an NBA playoff game. The gala is a fund-raising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, so your $35,000 is a charitable contribution. In New York City — where the combined top federal, state and local income tax rates add up to about 50% — that tax deduction is incredibly valuable, and will only become more so if Democrats in Washington get their way and substantially raise taxes on the rich as part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.