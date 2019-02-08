FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Artworks collected by George Michael before his death in 2016 are going up for auction. Christie’s is selling the music star’s collection, including pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Sarah Lucas _ members of the “Young British Artists” generation who, like Michael, shook up Britain’s creative scene in the 1980s and 90s. (Francois Mori, File/Associated Press)

LONDON — A trove of art collected by singer George Michael before his death in 2016 is going up for auction in London.

Christie’s is selling the star’s collection, including pieces by Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Sarah Lucas — members of the “Young British Artists” generation who, like Michael, shook up Britain’s creative scene in the 1980s and ‘90s.

Christie’s contemporary art expert, Cristian Albu, said Friday that the collection is “a portrait of Britain in the 1990s.”

More than 200 works are on offer, including Hirst’s “The Incomplete Truth,” a glass case enclosing a dove preserved in formaldehyde, which has an estimated price of 1 million to 1.5 million pounds ($1,280,000 to $1,920,000).

The sale takes place March 14, with some lots being sold in an online auction running March 8-15.

