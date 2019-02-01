FILE- In this April 18, 2017, file photo Associated Press photographs are displayed at the AP headquarters in New York. The Associated Press and the News Media Guild said on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, that they have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-and-a-half-year contract that includes pay raises each year of the agreement and health care revisions. The agreement comes after more than 17 months of negotiations. (Jenny Kane, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The Associated Press and the News Media Guild have a reached a tentative agreement on a new three-and-a-half-year contract that includes pay raises each year of the agreement and health care revisions.

The guild and news cooperative announced the agreement Thursday after more than 17 months of negotiations.

The agreement is subject to ratification of the union membership.

The tentative agreement will require employees choosing a premium plan to pay 20 percent of their health care plan costs by January 2022. The AP had initially sought the 20 percent contribution immediately. It also expands paid parental leave for new and adoptive parents and adds coverage for mental health services.

The NMG is a local of The NewsGuild-CWA and represents the AP’s journalists and technicians in the United States.

The previous contract expired in September 2017.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.