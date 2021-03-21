“Don’t ask me why I did it in the first place, but I decided to loan the bears everywhere to make people smile,” Labourel said.
At up to 2.5-meters-tall (over 8 feet), the teddy bears cause people to stop and stare in wonder.
Labourel’s bookshop and “bear cave,” is situated in the Gobelins district, in the south of Paris. The bear-giver maintains a mysterious air to add to the unexpected delight that comes with encountering one of his cuddly creatures.
He said he has acquired many more bears since last year, but will not say from where or how many make up his soft arsenal.
“Since the virus, I’ve been giving them out to many areas across the city,” Labourel said. “I’m trying to give children a little bit of joy. It’s a huge success.”
