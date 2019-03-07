FILE- In this March 10, 2009, file photo a digital display board is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York. The bull market in stocks started with the U.S. still reeling from the Great Recession in March 2009. The bull turns 10 this weekend, having survived threats such as a debt crisis in Europe (2011), a slowdown in the Chinese economy (2015-2016), and fears of inflation and rising interest rates in the U.S. (Henny Ray Abrams, File/Associated Press)

For those who stayed along for the ride, the U.S. bull market has rewarded them with a return of more than 400 percent, including dividends, so far. Anyone who preferred gold, oil, stocks from emerging markets or most other investments have been disappointed.

The roaring bull has also bought big changes in the market’s leader board. In early 2009, Exxon, Procter & Gamble and Walmart were among the most valuable companies. Now the S&P 500 is tech-heavy at the top. The most valuable company at the moment is Microsoft — the only holdover from the Top 5 in March 2009. Amazon, Apple and Google’s parent Alphabet are close behind.

