By Associated PressNovember 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM ESTWASHINGTON — AP source: Biden taps ex-Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as treasury secretary; she’d be 1st woman to lead department.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy