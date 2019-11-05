The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing deliberations.
Trump is instead backing a bipartisan Senate bill from Iowa Republican Charles Grassley and Oregon Democrat Ron Wyden. It would limit what seniors pay out of their own pockets for medications, while also requiring drug companies to pay rebates to Medicare if they hike prices beyond the inflation rate.
Prospects for any legislation appear difficult this year.
