LOGAN, W.Va., Sept. 3 — Boyden R. Sparkes, correspondent of the New York Tribune, was shot in the head and leg while making his way with other newspaper correspondents over the mountains from Blair to Logan today, according to Dr. H.D. Hatfield, former governor of West Virginia, who dressed his wounds. Dr. Hatfield said the wounds were not serious. None of the others was injured. Firing was resumed at noon from a Cripple Creek machine gun.