APA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $443 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.38. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.48 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $2.38 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.31 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.67 billion, or $11.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $12.13 billion.

APA shares have declined 19% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen roughly 4%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $37.86, an increase of 22% in the last 12 months.

