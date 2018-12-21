According to the players’ union, the average major league salary dropped this year for the first time since 2004 and for only the fourth time since record-keeping started 50 years ago.

The players’ association said Friday its final average was $4,095,686, down $1,436 from $4,097,122 last year.

Since the union started keeping track in 1967, the only previous declines had been by $66 in 1987, when owners were found to have conspired to hold down salaries among free agents; a 4 percent decline in 1995 following a 7½ -month strike that wiped out the World Series for the first time since 1904; and by 2.5 percent in 2004.

This year’s survey was based on the 968 players on major league rosters and disabled lists on Aug. 31. That was the last day before the active player limit expanded from 25 to 40.

