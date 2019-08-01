In this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, photo a pawn shop alleged to have been a front for a theft ring stands closed in Renton, Wash. The FBI says the ring sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, and that a pair of Amazon delivery drivers was involved. No charges have yet been filed. (Elaine Thompson/Associated Press)

SEATTLE — The FBI says a theft ring in Washington state sold millions of dollars’ worth of stolen goods on Amazon.com in the past six years, and a pair of Amazon delivery drivers was involved.

According to a search warrant affidavit reviewed by The Associated Press, two storefront businesses posing as pawn shops bought the goods from shoplifters, then had the items shipped to Amazon warehouses, where they were stored until sold online.

The affidavit says two contract Amazon drivers whose job was to pick up items being returned to the company instead routinely stole the goods and sold them to the pawn shops.

The FBI said the ringleader had received at least $10 million selling items on Amazon since 2013.

No charges have yet been filed.

