FILE - In this Aug. 10, 2005, file photo, tourist Chris Farthing from Suffolks County, England, takes a picture while visiting Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico. The Bureau of Land Management has rescheduled an oil and gas lease sale for March 28, 2019, that includes several parcels that are within 10 miles of the park. The agency says the sale was pushed back to accommodate a public protest period that was delayed due to the recent government shutdown. (Jeff Geissler, File/Associated Press)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — U.S. land managers will move forward in March with the sale of oil and gas leases that include land near Chaco Culture National Historical Park and other sites sacred to Native American tribes.

The sale comes as Democratic members of Congress, tribal leaders and environmentalists have criticized the federal Bureau of Land Management for pushing ahead with drilling permit reviews and preparations for energy leases despite the recent government shutdown.

U.S. Sen. Tom Udall tells The Associated Press that he’s concerned about the latest attempt to lease potentially culturally significant land in New Mexico without a more comprehensive plan in place.

Officials have previously declined oil and gas leases on land within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of Chaco. Last year, then-Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke halted a lease over cultural concerns after hundreds of people protested.

