When Carvana Co. revealed larger-than-expected losses earlier this month, management said the online auto retailer would spend the remainder of the year digging itself out of a hole. The size of that hole became clear this week, when the company struggled to sell a multi-billion-dollar debt package to finance an ill-timed acquisition.

On Wednesday, Apollo Global Management offered to pony up for half of Carvana’s $3.275 billion bonds. But as you’d expect, the credit giant extracted quite a price: The eight-year debt yields an eye-watering 10.25% and includes a variety of investor-friendly terms.

Including proceeds from a recent $1.25 billion equity sale, Carvana’s augmented cash buffer will keep it on the road for the time being. But with interest rates, used car prices and consumer confidence all moving in the wrong direction, it may find generating profits and positive cash flow a harder challenge to master than endless growth.

Even considering the recent humbling of Netflix Inc., Peloton Interactive Inc. and other pandemic winners, Carvana’s implosion is breathtaking. At its peak last summer, market capitalization exceeded $60 billion, meaning investors who bought shares in the 2017 initial public offering were up more than 2,300%. Now, the market value stands at less than $12 billion.

Hedge funds and retail investors initially hoped Carvana would become the Amazon of used cars. Its stock market success inspired a host of copy-cats: Vroom Inc., Cazoo Group Ltd, Auto1 Group SE and others raised gobs of capital at nose-bleed valuations last year. Like Carvana, though, they’ve since sunk like a stone.

Online car retailing certainly has its attractions, at least for customers. With a few clicks of a mouse, buyers can skip haggling with a dealer and have a car delivered straight to their home. This business model came into its own during the pandemic, and I’m still convinced online sales have a bright future because buying a car the regular way is such a pain.

Unfortunately, however, building the requisite car refurbishment and delivery infrastructure requires heaps of capital. Keeping this running efficiently while expanding quickly is a tough nut to crack.

Due to intense competition with traditional car dealers, who’re investing in their own digital offerings, marketing is also a significant expense. In Carvana’s case, this includes the cost of building car vending machines — gimmicky glass towers from where customers can opt to collect their vehicle.

Buying and selling cars is a low-margin proposition, but vehicle financing fattened Carvana’s gross margins. With interest rates now surging, though, Carvana’s financing profits have come under pressure. Meanwhile, used vehicles have become unaffordable for poorer consumers, crimping demand. Carvana is expected to lose around $800 million in 2022 and burn through twice that much in cash.

A year ago, the stock market tolerated high-cash-burn companies. But times have changed, and startups are learning profitability and consistency matter too. The surprise isn’t that valuations have normalized but that Carvana badly misjudged the shift in investor sentiment. Instead of focusing on efficiency, in February it announced it was acquiring U.S. car auction business Adesa for $2.2 billion to further turbocharge growth, piling on yet more debt on top of its $3.3 billion in long-term borrowings.

The hefty coupon payments it must hand to Apollo and others will exacerbate its cash flow challenges.

Not everyone associated with Carvana had such rotten timing. Ernest Garcia II, the father of Carvana’s chief executive officer, sold more than $3.5 billion of stock beginning in October 2020 and ending in August a couple of weeks after the stock peaked. Father and son retain majority voting control. The hedge funds and amateur investors now staring out the bottom of a big hole must wish they’d followed Garcia senior’s lead. The hard climb out could take a while.

Chris Bryant is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies. He previously worked for the Financial Times.

