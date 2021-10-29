Apollo and its shareholders have had other distractions this year: Leon Black, its 70-year-old founder, left just after the Athene deal was struck, following controversy over his personal links to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now the question facing investors is whether its stock should be valued like an insurer with a premium for investment skill, which is one way to view Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, or with a discount for greater complexity and unfamiliar risks.