NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:

Apple Inc., up $4.53 to $224.95

An analyst for JPMorgan Chase said Apple stock could rise more than 20 percent by late 2019.

Carnival Corp., down $3.24 to $63.74

The cruise line company said prices for recent bookings have been lower than they were a year ago.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $3.95 to $14.86

The retailer lowered its forecasts after its results in the second quarter fell far short of analyst estimates.

Conagra Brands Inc., down $3.08 to $32.98

The packaged food company’s profit and sales fell short of Wall Street projections.

Geron Corp., down $3.92 to $2.31

The biotechnology company said a unit of Johnson & Johnson ended their collaboration on an experimental drug.

WellCare Health Plans Inc., up $13.27 to $320.63

The company agreed to buy Aetna’s Medicare Part D prescription drug business.

Amazon.com Inc., up $38.13 to $2,012.98

An analyst for Stifel raised his revenue forecasts for Amazon and increased his price target to $2,525 per share.

Freeport-McMoRan Corp., down 13 cents to $13.87

As the dollar grew stronger, metals prices sank and shares of mining companies also moved lower.

