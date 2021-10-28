The companies’ stock valuations leave little room for error. Apple’s $2.5 trillion market value comes with heady expectations. It trades at 27 times next fiscal year’s consensus earnings, but is only expected to grow its sales at 4% in the period. Amazon is far from cheap, either, at 53 times 2022 profit estimates with projected revenue growth of 18% for the period — a forecast that is likely to come down after today’s report. For context, the Nasdaq 100 index trades at 27 times 2022 earnings with expected sales growth of more than 10%.