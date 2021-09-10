I agree with the decision, and its positive implications for developers and consumers shouldn’t be understated. In contrast to Apple’s announcement last week that it would allow some media apps — including Netflix Inc. and Spotify Technology SA — to direct consumers to their websites with a link inside their apps, this ruling will have much more bite because it covers the gaming-app category. According to the trial proceedings, roughly 70% of App Store revenue came from games. Developers will soon have more money to innovate and create better software and potentially better experiences for users.