Apple Inc. and its investors shouldn’t believe the company is a precious protected species.

Shares of Apple and some of its suppliers were sagging on Tuesday after President Donald Trump said he might include iPhones and other high-volume consumer electronics products in the potential next wave of tariffs on imports from China. The president’s remarks added to anxiety about Apple’s growth prospects and demand for its smartphones, but what he said should not be shocking. At the same time, even a minor dose of tariff pain carries more significance for Apple than it would have a couple of years ago.

Remember that the president’s saber rattling against China has included a threat to impose tariffs on all $500 billion worth of goods the U.S. imports from China, and “all” would seem to include cellphones and computers, which are the top two categories of U.S. imports from China based on value of goods. (It’s still possible Trump is exaggerating his willingness to impose additional tariffs to spook Chinese officials.)

The Wall Street Journal, which conducted the interview with the president, said some Trump aides had suggested iPhones and laptops might be excluded from additional tariffs. Manufacturers of cars, washing machines and clothing would have good reason to be furious at the White House and Apple if the iPhone maker managed to avoid tariffs while they did not.

Exempting some companies from tariffs and not others isn’t unprecedented, of course. The administration this summer removed hundreds of items from the list of imported goods subject to tariffs after lobbying from U.S. companies. Those exempted goods included flat screen TVs and smart watches such as the Apple Watch. Yes, most Apple products including iPhones have so far been excluded from tariffs on Chinese goods, but even Apple’s mighty influence with the U.S. government can’t win the company a permanent reprieve from trade war pain.

If Apple does get hit with tariffs, the impact may not be profound. People who pay $1,000 or more for an iPhone when cheaper options are available are not making purchasing decisions on price alone. Some estimates have suggested a 10 percent tariff on iPhones imported into the U.S. would amount to about $40 a phone, based on the import-assessed cost of the device. That’s not nothing, but it could be absorbed by Apple, the Americans buying its smartphones or a combination of both.

It’s surprising how little Apple has said publicly about the possible impact from the tariff battle with China, where the vast majority of its products are assembled for shipment to the rest of the world. CEO Tim Cook has said he has told U.S. officials that tariffs hurt people and economic growth by raising prices on goods. He has also said that he thinks the U.S. and China will reach an amicable trade agreement. To nudge his preferred outcome, Cook has also played diplomat personally in lobbying U.S. and Chinese officials to reach a trade resolution. In securities filings, Apple has said that “international trade disputes could result in tariffs and other protectionist measures that could adversely affect” its business.

Even if a deepening U.S.-China trade skirmish only hurts Apple on the margins, it’s still worth paying attention. The winds are no longer at Apple’s back, and the company doesn’t need any more problems.

Economic growth is slowing in much of the world, and people simply aren’t buying smartphones in the same volumes as they did a couple of years ago. Apple has shaken off that reality by raising iPhone prices and trying to talk a good game about its sales of apps, digital music subscriptions and everything else that isn’t in the flat-to-declining smartphone market.

That background weakness for Apple means the company and its investors have to pay extra close attention to a tariff skirmish that could have been a blip in Apple’s heady days.

