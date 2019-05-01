NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $9.85 to $210.52

The iPhone maker beat Wall Street’s first quarter profit forecasts and raised its quarterly dividend.

CVS Health Corp., up $2.95 to $57.33

The drugstore operator blew past first quarter profit estimates and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., up $8.09 to $129.03

The cruise line operator had more passengers boarding its ships during the first quarter, pushing profit above Wall Street’s forecasts.

Groupon Inc., up 12 cents to $3.64

The online daily deal service’s first quarter loss wasn’t as severe as Wall Street anticipated.

Garmin Ltd., down $5.68 to $80.06

The maker of navigation devices gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for the year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., up $13.45 to $64.32

The skin care and nutritional products company beat earnings forecasts for the first quarter and gave investors solid forecast for the year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., up $5.61 to $92.60

New hotel openings helped lift first-quarter profit and revenue for the hotel operator and it raised its forecast.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $4.84 to $59.35

The beer maker reported lower volume during the first quarter that weighed on revenue and its profit fell short of forecasts.

