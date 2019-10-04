NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday.

HP Inc., down $1.76 to $16.64

The new CEO of the maker of personal computers and printers announced jobs cuts of up to 16% of the company’s payroll.

Apple Inc., up $6.19 to $227.01

A Japanese newspaper reported that the company has told suppliers to increase production of its new iPhone 11.

BP PLC, up 59 cents to $36.96

Bob Dudley will retire as CEO next year and will be replaced by Bernard Looney.

Walt Disney Co., up $2.12 to $130.27

The Wall Street Journal reported that Disney is banning advertising from Netflix as competition in streaming video heats up.

Ascena Retail Group Inc., up 1 cent to 32 cents

The owner of clothing retail chains reported a loss of $358 million following a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Avaya Holdings Corp., up $3.11 to $13.23

The telecommunications company announced a share buyback program and a partnership with RingCentral.

Avnet Inc., down $3.91 to $39.90

Avnet disclosed in a regulatory filing that Texas Instruments plans to end its distribution deal with the company.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp., down 41 cents to $1.02

The company said it would discontinue the development of AB-506 as a treatment of chronic hepatitis B.

