And yet “carry” is the key word there. After Apple’s disappointing reveal of its iPhone 13 models last week, some have wondered whether today’s smartphones are so advanced that there’s little room for improvement. Each iteration is less remarkable than the last, with only minor enhancements this time such as longer battery life and better cameras to keep up with today’s influencer lifestyle. But because the iPhone is still something to be physically carried — and potentially dropped, shattered, left in a taxi or simply too big to squeeze into a small handbag — it’s hard not to believe there’s much more room for innovation in everyday mobile computing. Connected eyeglasses and smart watches are a step toward that, sure, but they’re a long way from improving upon the iPhone, let alone replacing it. If only Apple had the competitive incentive to come up with something better sooner.