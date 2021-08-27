The smartphone giant announced Thursday that it reached an agreement, pending court approval, to resolve the lawsuit in which a group of 67,000 iOS developers alleged Apple’s App Store’s rules were anticompetitive and charged excessive fees. Terms of the settlement include the creation of a $100 million payout fund to app makers; a clarification that developers can email their customers about payment alternatives outside their apps; a pledge not to raise the App Store commission rate for three years; and a commitment not to change how the App Store search function works, again, for three years.