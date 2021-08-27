Make no mistake, Apple isn’t giving up much in this deal. For a company that earned roughly $22 billion in profit in its latest quarter, $100 million is nothing. And in this world of greater antitrust scrutiny, it is doubtful the company would be able to raise fees or change how it App Store search works even if it wanted to.
The agreement also does nothing to lift Apple’s far more restrictive practice of forbidding links and descriptions to external, potentially cheaper, purchasing methods from within apps. That would have been a big deal, with significant implications for developers’ bottom lines. But it didn’t happen.
Perhaps the meager nature of this agreement will have a short shelf life. Any day now, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers is slated to rule on Epic Games Inc.’s antitrust lawsuit against Apple. During the trial in May, Rogers pointedly questioned Apple CEO Tim Cook about the anti-steering restriction inside apps and whether it was fair. It could signal a coming potential legal setback for Apple. But we’ll have to see.
In terms of this settlement, it is a nice pay day for class-action lawyers and a blessing of the status quo. Not promising to raise fees? No real change to the anti-steering rule inside apps? If this is all Apple has to do to appease regulators and app developers, it should be thrilled.
