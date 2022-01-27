Over the past couple of years, there has been an assumption that megadeals were off the table for large technology companies in the current political environment. That belief has been thrown into question after Microsoft Corp. announced plans last week to buy Activision Blizzard Inc. for $69 billion. If federal regulators don’t block Microsoft from buying the largest publicly traded U.S. video game publisher, it might make companies like Apple less shy about doing their own M&A.