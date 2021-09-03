The market could certainly use more players. While Amazon.com Inc. has made progress in monetizing product search results, its efforts remain primarily focused on online shopping ads. The general search industry hasn’t seen much competition or innovation over the past decade.Here’s another positive: Apple would become more intellectually honest about its pro-privacy credentials. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has repeatedly blasted digital advertisers for their lack of transparency over their exploitative practices — including tracking activity behavior and acquiring vast troves of personal users’ data — all the while extolling the virtues about how his company puts privacy first. That is hypocritical when Apple takes money from Google, which is known for some of same things Cook has criticized. By creating a search engine with better privacy protections, Apple can truly live up to its principles.