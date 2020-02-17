The company says demand for iPhones is also down in China because Apple’s retail stores are closed or operating with reduced hours.
On Jan. 28, Apple said it expected second quarter revenue between $63 billion and $67 billion. Apple’s second quarter ends March 30.
Apple says the situation is evolving and it will provide more information on its next earnings call in April.
